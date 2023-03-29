Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Sells 423 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. cut its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,855 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in PayPal during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the third quarter worth about $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 273.9% in the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 26,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $1.01 on Wednesday, hitting $73.71. 4,567,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,314,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $66.39 and a one year high of $122.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.31.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on PYPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.42.

PayPal Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Recommended Stories

