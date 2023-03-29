Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Sells 215 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $3,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,496,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,341,000 after buying an additional 208,531 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,111,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,468,000 after purchasing an additional 66,187 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,034,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,846,000 after purchasing an additional 78,430 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,928,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,869,000 after purchasing an additional 193,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 43.4% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,860,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,456,000 after acquiring an additional 563,103 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

SDY stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.66. 161,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 532,630. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $110.55 and a 1 year high of $133.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.15. The company has a market cap of $24.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.