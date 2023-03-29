Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Sells 10,587 Shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. reduced its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 537,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,587 shares during the quarter. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF comprises about 3.1% of Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $9,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,879,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $282,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 158.3% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 88,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 54,020 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $754,000. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $329,000.

SGOL traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.82. 1,152,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,382,118. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $19.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.17.

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

