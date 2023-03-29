Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 23,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 6,287 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Round Table Services LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Harbor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 58,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 13,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:SCHA traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.90. 4,224,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,427. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.80. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $37.25 and a twelve month high of $48.99. The company has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.16.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.