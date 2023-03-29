Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,254 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,155,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,324,000 after acquiring an additional 813,348 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 981,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,405,000 after acquiring an additional 575,034 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 16,825.2% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 310,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,287,000 after acquiring an additional 308,238 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $52,608,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 994,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,954,000 after acquiring an additional 182,518 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $205.68. The stock had a trading volume of 247,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,497. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.48. The stock has a market cap of $50.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $182.88 and a 52 week high of $243.78.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

