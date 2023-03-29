Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Burleson & Company LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 129.5% in the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded up $1.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.08. The stock had a trading volume of 675,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,142. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.64 and a fifty-two week high of $165.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.30. The company has a market cap of $65.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

