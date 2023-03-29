Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Has $531,000 Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,497 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $283,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 25,226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 5,170 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 11,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CFG. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush lowered Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

Citizens Financial Group Stock Up 1.1 %

In related news, Director Kevin Cummings sold 90,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $3,899,627.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 455,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,598,927. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CFG traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.07. The stock had a trading volume of 3,269,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,841,577. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.00. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.79 and a twelve month high of $48.98. The firm has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.05). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 22.86%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 41.18%.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, February 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.15 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to buy up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

See Also

