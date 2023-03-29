Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Has $2.69 Million Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lowered its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,501 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 824 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LOW. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth about $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $51,780,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $191.06. 1,048,057 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,088,299. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $223.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.78.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOW has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.85.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $1,853,967.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,936. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

