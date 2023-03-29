Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Has $1.83 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,420,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,528,063,000 after buying an additional 1,191,113 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 159.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,104,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $490,478,000 after buying an additional 679,250 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,948,563,000 after buying an additional 488,405 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 442.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 594,996 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $264,184,000 after buying an additional 485,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 919,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $408,113,000 after buying an additional 438,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,847.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total transaction of $18,781,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,294,344.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,847.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $1.44 on Wednesday, reaching $626.14. 1,010,443 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,273,296. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $648.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $605.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $542.71. The company has a market cap of $261.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVGO. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $590.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $674.17.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

