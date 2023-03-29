Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Buys 300 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Mplx were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MPLX. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mplx by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Mplx by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 126,465 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 13,318 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mplx by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 189,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,681,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mplx during the 4th quarter valued at $842,000. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mplx by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 44,277 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 19,540 shares during the period. 23.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mplx stock traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $34.47. The stock had a trading volume of 531,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,805,278. Mplx Lp has a 1 year low of $27.47 and a 1 year high of $35.49. The company has a market cap of $34.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.27.

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MPLX. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Mplx from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Mplx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Mplx from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mplx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mplx in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

