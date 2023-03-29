New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NASDAQ:NYMTN)

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Saturday, April 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.
New York Mortgage Trust Price Performance
NYMTN stock opened at $18.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.15. New York Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $16.35 and a twelve month high of $24.59.
New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile
