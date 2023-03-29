New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.77.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NYCB. Stephens raised New York Community Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. TheStreet lowered New York Community Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.

New York Community Bancorp Price Performance

NYCB stock opened at $9.00 on Wednesday. New York Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $5.81 and a 52-week high of $11.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.22.

New York Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $577.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.71 million. Research analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.56%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.40%.

Insider Activity

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Marshall Lux purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.05 per share, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Marshall Lux purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.05 per share, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld purchased 30,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.57 per share, with a total value of $756,756.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,756. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of New York Community Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,302,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,902,000 after buying an additional 444,458 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,750,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,453,000 after buying an additional 13,681,486 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,944,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,003,000 after buying an additional 845,651 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,241,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,475,000 after buying an additional 2,988,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell & Co. increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 6,891,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,271,000 after purchasing an additional 377,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

About New York Community Bancorp

(Get Rating)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

Read More

