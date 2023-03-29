Nervos Network Price Down 10.9% Over Last 7 Days (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 28th. One Nervos Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nervos Network has a market capitalization of $204.19 million and approximately $13.61 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Nervos Network

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 40,704,555,695 coins and its circulating supply is 40,166,938,236 coins. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

