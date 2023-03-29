Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 289,151 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the previous session’s volume of 730,600 shares.The stock last traded at $4.00 and had previously closed at $3.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NRDY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Nerdy from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Nerdy in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Nerdy from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Nerdy from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.90.

Nerdy Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a market cap of $667.08 million, a P/E ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.55.

Insider Activity at Nerdy

Nerdy ( NYSE:NRDY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $41.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.02 million. Nerdy had a negative return on equity of 98.82% and a negative net margin of 21.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nerdy, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jason H. Pello sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total value of $236,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 894,184 shares in the company, valued at $2,816,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Christopher C. Swenson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 868,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,917,027.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason H. Pello sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total value of $236,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 894,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,816,679.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 152,503 shares of company stock worth $464,218. 31.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nerdy

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nerdy by 192,744.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,837,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,384,000 after purchasing an additional 54,808,897 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nerdy by 29.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,987,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,494,000 after buying an additional 903,471 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nerdy by 4.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,787,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,881,000 after buying an additional 126,896 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nerdy by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,670,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,635,000 after buying an additional 99,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Nerdy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,073,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after buying an additional 19,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.77% of the company’s stock.

About Nerdy

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of various ages to experts, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study.

