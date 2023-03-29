Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RDRUY) Short Interest Up 400.0% in March

Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RDRUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Neometals Trading Down 4.4 %

Neometals stock traded down C$0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$3.88. 16,087 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,121. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.26. Neometals has a fifty-two week low of C$3.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.00.

Neometals Company Profile

Neometals Ltd. engages in mineral exploration. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Titanium/Vanadium, and Others segments. Its projects include Mount Edwards, ELi Process, and Barrambie Vanadium and Titanium. The company was founded by Christopher John Reed on December 20, 2001 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

