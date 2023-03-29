Neogen Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 2,820 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 419% compared to the average volume of 543 put options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Neogen from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Neogen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NEOG traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.39. The stock had a trading volume of 603,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,015,873. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 367.20 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Neogen has a fifty-two week low of $10.49 and a fifty-two week high of $32.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.23 and a 200-day moving average of $16.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Neogen ( NASDAQ:NEOG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $230.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.88 million. Neogen had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 2.57%. Equities research analysts predict that Neogen will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Douglas Edward Jones purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.91 per share, for a total transaction of $44,775.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,860 shares in the company, valued at $212,412.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Neogen

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEOG. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in shares of Neogen by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 75,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Neogen by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 124,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Neogen by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Neogen by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 4,661 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Neogen by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 305,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,430,000 after acquiring an additional 6,931 shares during the period. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

Featured Stories

