Neo Lithium (CVE:NLC) Trading 0.1% Higher

Neo Lithium Corp. (CVE:NLC – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$6.50 and last traded at C$6.50. 88,215 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 361,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.49.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.50 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$958.79 million and a PE ratio of 43.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 20.31 and a quick ratio of 20.20.

Neo Lithium Company Profile

Neo Lithium Corp., a lithium brine exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of resource properties. It explores for lithium deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Tres Quebradas (3Q) project covering an area of approximately 35,000 hectares, including a salar complex of approximately 16,000 hectares located in Catamarca Province, Argentina.

