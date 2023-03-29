NEM (XEM) Market Capitalization Reaches $354.01 Million

NEM (XEM) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. Over the last week, NEM has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. NEM has a market capitalization of $354.01 million and approximately $9.23 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEM coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0393 or 0.00000139 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001375 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,030.26 or 0.25798217 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000087 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00009579 BTC.
About NEM
XEM uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 28th, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NEM’s official Twitter account is @nemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NEM is nem.io. NEM’s official message board is discord.gg/eedjkbmvvb.
Buying and Selling NEM
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEM using one of the exchanges listed above.
