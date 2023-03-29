Needham & Company LLC Boosts Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $71.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $67.00 to $71.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.39% from the company’s previous close.

MU has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Argus lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.33.

MU opened at $61.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.93. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $48.43 and a twelve month high of $86.24.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($1.16). Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 22.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Micron Technology will post -2.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $1,244,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 248,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,454,198.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $1,244,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 248,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,454,198.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $1,485,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 118,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,360,170.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 87,000 shares of company stock worth $5,182,190. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 689 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 207.0% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

