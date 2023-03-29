NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Holdings Cut by Royal Fund Management LLC

Royal Fund Management LLC lowered its holdings in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,010 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,160 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in NCR were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NCR during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of NCR by 350.6% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,442 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of NCR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NCR during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in NCR in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NCR opened at $21.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 75.59 and a beta of 1.67. NCR Co. has a one year low of $18.06 and a one year high of $43.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.42.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of NCR in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NCR in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of NCR from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NCR from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NCR presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.
NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.
