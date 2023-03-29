NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Holdings Cut by Royal Fund Management LLC

Royal Fund Management LLC lowered its holdings in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,010 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,160 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in NCR were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NCR during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of NCR by 350.6% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,442 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of NCR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NCR during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in NCR in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCR opened at $21.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 75.59 and a beta of 1.67. NCR Co. has a one year low of $18.06 and a one year high of $43.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.42.

NCR ( NYSE:NCR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. NCR had a return on equity of 26.18% and a net margin of 0.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that NCR Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of NCR in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NCR in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of NCR from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NCR from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NCR presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

