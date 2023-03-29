nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.36-0.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $476-483 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $477.98 million. nCino also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.04-0.05 EPS.

nCino Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ NCNO opened at $22.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.60 and a beta of 0.36. nCino has a fifty-two week low of $19.58 and a fifty-two week high of $47.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NCNO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered nCino from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on nCino from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on nCino from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on nCino from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised nCino from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, nCino currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO Gregory Orenstein sold 1,785 shares of nCino stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $55,959.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,467,312.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO Gregory Orenstein sold 1,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $55,959.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,467,312.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 2,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $93,579.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 264,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,280,193.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,445 shares of company stock worth $514,063 in the last three months. 37.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCNO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in nCino by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in nCino in the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in nCino in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,064,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of nCino by 682.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of nCino by 11.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,691,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,246,000 after purchasing an additional 564,654 shares in the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

