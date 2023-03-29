nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.04-$0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $111.50 million-$113.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $111.70 million. nCino also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $0.36-$0.40 EPS.

nCino Stock Performance

Shares of NCNO stock traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $22.68. 795,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 832,572. nCino has a one year low of $19.58 and a one year high of $47.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.81 and a beta of 0.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NCNO. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of nCino from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of nCino from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of nCino from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of nCino from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of nCino from $35.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, nCino presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On nCino

In related news, CFO Gregory Orenstein sold 1,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $55,959.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 142,498 shares in the company, valued at $4,467,312.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other nCino news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 5,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $173,083.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 889,392 shares in the company, valued at $27,882,439.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Gregory Orenstein sold 1,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $55,959.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,467,312.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,445 shares of company stock worth $514,063. Insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in nCino by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in nCino in the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in nCino by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in nCino in the 4th quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in nCino by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

Featured Stories

