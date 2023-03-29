nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $35.00 to $33.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 41.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NCNO. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on nCino from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on nCino from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered nCino from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Stephens decreased their price target on nCino to $30.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded nCino from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.08.

nCino Trading Up 4.4 %

nCino stock opened at $23.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.54 and a 200 day moving average of $28.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.81 and a beta of 0.36. nCino has a 12-month low of $19.58 and a 12-month high of $47.97.

Insider Activity at nCino

Hedge Funds Weigh In On nCino

In related news, insider Matthew Royce Hansen sold 6,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $160,465.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,798. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Matthew Royce Hansen sold 6,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $160,465.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,882,798. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 2,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $93,579.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 264,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,280,193.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,445 shares of company stock valued at $514,063. 37.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in nCino during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in nCino by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its position in nCino by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in nCino by 218.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in nCino by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

nCino Company Profile

(Get Rating)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

Featured Stories

