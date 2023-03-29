Navcoin (NAV) Reaches Market Cap of $7.95 Million

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 28th. In the last week, Navcoin has traded down 5.3% against the dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000380 BTC on exchanges. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $7.95 million and approximately $657.61 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00076203 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.46 or 0.00153995 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00041209 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00042728 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000199 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003650 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,800,291 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

