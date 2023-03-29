National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $73.43

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.43 and traded as low as $68.19. National Bank of Canada shares last traded at $68.67, with a volume of 6,290 shares traded.

Separately, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$102.00 to C$104.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.02.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a $0.7131 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.83%. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

National Bank of Canada engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, US Specialty Finance and International (USSF&I), and Other. The Personal and Commercial segment is involved in banking, financing, and investing services offered to individuals and businesses as well as insurance operations.

