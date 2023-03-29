Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Receives $304.57 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $304.57.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MURGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €330.00 ($354.84) to €350.00 ($376.34) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €270.00 ($290.32) to €290.00 ($311.83) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Societe Generale cut their price target on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €326.20 ($350.75) to €320.00 ($344.09) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München stock opened at $34.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 52-week low of $21.21 and a 52-week high of $36.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.99.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München ( OTCMKTS:MURGY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.13. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $19.68 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft AG engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; EGRO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International. The Life and Health Reinsurance segment includes global life and health reinsurance business.

