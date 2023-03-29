M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Purchased by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,630 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank comprises approximately 1.4% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Grandfield & Dodd LLC owned about 0.08% of M&T Bank worth $19,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTB. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 712.5% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 148.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 887.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MTB shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Wolfe Research cut M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on M&T Bank from $225.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.76 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays cut M&T Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $225.00 to $194.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.80.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

MTB traded up $1.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.24. 453,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,874,109. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.82. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $110.00 and a 1-year high of $193.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 18.05 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 45.14%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Further Reading

