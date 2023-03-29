Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) CEO Sells $816,480.00 in Stock

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total transaction of $816,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 624,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,294,984.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
COOP stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.69. The company had a trading volume of 383,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,142. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.35 and a 200 day moving average of $43.04. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.81 and a fifty-two week high of $48.80.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.60.
Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, and Originations. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.
