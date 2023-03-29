Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Sells 6,955 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID cut its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 829,463 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,955 shares during the period. Amphenol accounts for approximately 4.6% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID owned about 0.14% of Amphenol worth $63,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amphenol by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,103 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,256,000 after buying an additional 24,947 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 46,054 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 7,297 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $769,000. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In related news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $10,596,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amphenol news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $10,596,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $2,054,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,283. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 804,800 shares of company stock valued at $65,769,622 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amphenol Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.36.

Shares of APH traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.15. 275,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,431,919. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $61.67 and a twelve month high of $82.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $47.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.63.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.45%.

About Amphenol

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.