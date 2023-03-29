Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Sells 550 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID cut its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,992 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 6.6% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 4.0% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 3.5% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 4.4% in the third quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 6,983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MU shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Argus lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.33.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,623,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Micron Technology news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,623,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 208,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,500,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,000 shares of company stock worth $5,182,190. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MU traded up $2.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,308,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,384,181. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.43 and a 52-week high of $86.24. The company has a market cap of $67.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.39.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($1.16). Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue was down 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

