Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Sells 2,094 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lowered its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 703,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,094 shares during the quarter. Donaldson makes up 3.0% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $41,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DCI. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,296 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,996,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $571,026,000 after purchasing an additional 413,360 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,391,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 71,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 5,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $274,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 26,443 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,023. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director James Owens sold 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $713,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,098.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $274,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 26,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,023. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Donaldson Stock Performance

NYSE DCI traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $64.35. The stock had a trading volume of 48,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,837. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a one year low of $46.00 and a one year high of $66.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.01.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $828.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.29 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 31.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DCI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Donaldson from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

Further Reading

