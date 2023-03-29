Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Sells 100 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID trimmed its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $283,000. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ITW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $259.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $232.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.07.

NYSE:ITW traded up $2.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $236.82. 145,251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,084,917. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $234.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.64. The company has a market cap of $72.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.52 and a 12-month high of $253.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 87.15%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.58%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $14,809,337.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,868,130.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $58,039,716.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,592,274.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total transaction of $14,809,337.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,868,130.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

