Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Reduces Stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lowered its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 89,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $4,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,940,000. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 316,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,500,000 after acquiring an additional 96,451 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 677.8% during the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 284,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,942,000 after buying an additional 247,945 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,642,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 254,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,470,000 after buying an additional 42,700 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

BATS:VUSB traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.24. 425,965 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.11 and a 200 day moving average of $49.01.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

