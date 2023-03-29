Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Decreases Holdings in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lessened its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 190,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,308 shares during the period. Regal Rexnord comprises about 1.7% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID owned about 0.29% of Regal Rexnord worth $22,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 39.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Regal Rexnord by 5.5% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Regal Rexnord by 15.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in Regal Rexnord by 0.8% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its position in Regal Rexnord by 0.9% during the third quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RRX shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Regal Rexnord from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $148.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $188.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.00.

Regal Rexnord Price Performance

Regal Rexnord stock traded up $2.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $140.61. 50,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,441. Regal Rexnord Co. has a one year low of $108.28 and a one year high of $162.89. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.06.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.18%.

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

