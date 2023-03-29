Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Buys 1,430 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID owned approximately 0.11% of Catalent worth $8,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Catalent by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,303,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,949,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,520 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Catalent by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,223,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,994,000 after acquiring an additional 178,443 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Catalent by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,086,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,016,000 after acquiring an additional 792,923 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,126,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,695,000 after buying an additional 67,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 6,957,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,465,000 after buying an additional 65,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Catalent alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Catalent in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $58.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $60.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.30.

Catalent Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CTLT traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.32. The stock had a trading volume of 124,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,388,441. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.24. The company has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Catalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.69 and a fifty-two week high of $115.33.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 11.40%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Catalent

In related news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 643 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $31,738.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,070.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Catalent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.