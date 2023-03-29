Mountain Commerce Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MCBI) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Shares of Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCBI – Get Rating) shot up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.50 and last traded at $23.51. 4,458 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 220% from the average session volume of 1,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.00.
Mountain Commerce Bancorp Stock Up 6.9 %
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.37.
About Mountain Commerce Bancorp
Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company which engages in the ownership and management of its wholly-owned subsidiary Mountain Commerce Bank. Through its subsidiary, it provides a variety of financial services to individuals and corporate customers located primarily in East Tennessee and the surrounding areas.
