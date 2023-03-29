Morgan Stanley Raises PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target to $77.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 12.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PVH. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on PVH from $87.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on PVH from $106.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their target price on PVH from $58.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of PVH in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on PVH from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.83.

PVH stock opened at $88.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.30. PVH has a 52 week low of $43.49 and a 52 week high of $94.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The textile maker reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PVH will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 1,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $140,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,629,908. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PVH. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN bought a new stake in shares of PVH in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,380,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,767,398 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $258,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,002 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in PVH by 728.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,053,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,965,000 after buying an additional 926,680 shares during the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP bought a new position in PVH during the 4th quarter worth $47,561,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in PVH by 12,029.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 663,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,734,000 after buying an additional 658,227 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

