Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE EDD traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $4.59. 41,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,673. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund has a 52-week low of $3.84 and a 52-week high of $5.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EDD. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 167,230 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 2.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 141,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 17.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,708 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,843 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 24.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 10.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 93,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter.

About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company’s primary objective is to seek a high level of current income. It also has a secondary investment objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

