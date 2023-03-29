Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Takes $406,000 Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 2,693.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,559 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hershey by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,486,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,193,800,000 after purchasing an additional 473,552 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its stake in Hershey by 185.9% in the third quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 621,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,115,000 after buying an additional 404,423 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Hershey by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 960,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,756,000 after purchasing an additional 342,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 136.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 567,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,034,000 after buying an additional 327,965 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HSY shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Hershey from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Hershey from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $244.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.73.

Hershey Stock Up 0.5 %

HSY traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $254.09. 366,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,078,750. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $201.42 and a 12-month high of $254.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $235.88 and a 200 day moving average of $231.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $51.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.31.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.01%.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In other Hershey news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.83, for a total value of $376,230.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,702,887. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.83, for a total value of $376,230.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,702,887. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.07, for a total transaction of $185,549.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,959,296.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,116 shares of company stock valued at $12,126,247 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.