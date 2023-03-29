Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Sells 89 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. trimmed its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 11,089.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,230,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $914,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,296 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,490,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,850,574,000 after buying an additional 2,065,830 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $469,029,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,529,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,097 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,801,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $739,051,000 after purchasing an additional 594,474 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global Stock Performance

NYSE:SPGI traded up $3.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $337.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,971. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $352.51 and its 200-day moving average is $340.19. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.32 and a fifty-two week high of $423.55. The firm has a market cap of $110.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. S&P Global had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 29.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on S&P Global from $362.00 to $379.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other S&P Global news, EVP Sally Moore sold 3,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.30, for a total value of $1,285,182.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,820,706.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sally Moore sold 3,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.30, for a total value of $1,285,182.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,706.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total value of $277,102.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,921.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,749 shares of company stock valued at $4,266,185 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

Featured Stories

