Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Purchases 958 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 1.5% of Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,806.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,430,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,183,814,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198,026 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 146.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 376,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,481 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $230,774,000. Centiva Capital LP raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 862.3% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 963,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $269,994,000 after purchasing an additional 863,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QVR LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. QVR LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 751,100 shares during the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $4.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $311.44. 22,480,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,490,793. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $371.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.77.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.472 per share. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

