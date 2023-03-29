Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Invests $204,000 in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Elevance Health Price Performance

A number of analysts have commented on ELV shares. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $550.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $581.00 to $571.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $584.26.

Elevance Health stock traded down $3.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $455.37. The company had a trading volume of 246,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,345. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $476.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $490.40. The company has a market cap of $108.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $440.02 and a fifty-two week high of $549.52.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.03. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The company had revenue of $39.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.14 earnings per share. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

