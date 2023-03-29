Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Has $8.93 Million Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,816 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up approximately 4.8% of Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $8,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DGRO. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 20.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $487,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 946,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,557,000 after acquiring an additional 58,729 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 35.4% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 548,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,521,780. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $43.67 and a 12 month high of $54.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.17 and a 200 day moving average of $49.43. The company has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.91.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

