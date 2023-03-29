Montecito Bank & Trust Trims Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Montecito Bank & Trust cut its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,915 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at $47,000. 55.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.73.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $129.45. 919,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,153,415. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $153.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.43 billion, a PE ratio of 73.49, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 375.00%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

Featured Stories

