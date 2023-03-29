Montecito Bank & Trust Sells 5,646 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Montecito Bank & Trust lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,646 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 289,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,508,000 after acquiring an additional 9,772 shares in the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC now owns 107,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.36. The stock had a trading volume of 3,536,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,115,401. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.06. The company has a market capitalization of $106.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $49.06.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

