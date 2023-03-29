Montecito Bank & Trust Reduces Position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Montecito Bank & Trust trimmed its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,908 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $2,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,847,000 after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 68,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 191.9% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 48,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,390,000 after purchasing an additional 31,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

BATS:VLUE traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.24. 285,201 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $89.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.37.

About iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

