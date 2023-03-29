Montecito Bank & Trust Lowers Stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Montecito Bank & Trust reduced its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,313 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STIP. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 5,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
STIP stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 524,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,262. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.04 and a fifty-two week high of $105.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.42.
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP)
- Three Mid Caps Wall Street Sees Doubling Within 12 Months
- It’s No Stretch: Lululemon Could Break Out of its Range
- Visa: Turnkey Investment to Finance Inflation-Tightened Wallets
- Three Pullback Opportunities in Tech Right Now
- Micron Technology Goes on Breakout Watch
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.