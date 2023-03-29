Montecito Bank & Trust Has $2.59 Million Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Montecito Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,530 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHYG. BTS Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $41,741,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,902.1% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 439,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,313,000 after purchasing an additional 417,387 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $8,886,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 635,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,390,000 after purchasing an additional 157,592 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,699,000.

Get iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SHYG traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.96. 866,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,482,137. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $39.49 and a twelve month high of $44.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.10.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield USD-denominated bonds with 0-5 years remaining in maturity. SHYG was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.