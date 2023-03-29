Montecito Bank & Trust Has $1.04 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Montecito Bank & Trust lessened its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDY. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 97.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,026,000 after purchasing an additional 33,318 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.9% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.8% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at about $1,239,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 31.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,828,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded up $3.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $446.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,468. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $398.11 and a 52 week high of $506.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $469.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $451.25. The stock has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

