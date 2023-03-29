Montecito Bank & Trust Cuts Position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Montecito Bank & Trust lowered its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,923 shares during the quarter. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Montecito Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Montecito Bank & Trust owned 0.33% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $5,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 300.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000.

Shares of CWI stock traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $25.37. 92,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,291. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.82. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $20.63 and a twelve month high of $28.12.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

